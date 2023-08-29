Vehicle crash causes lane closures on FM 50 near Snook Tuesday morning

DPS confirms the crash involves a fatality
Lanes are closed on FM 50 near FM 60.
Lanes are closed on FM 50 near FM 60.
By Julia Potts and Alex Egan
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 8:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLESON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Texas DPS has confirmed a vehicle crash along FM 50 causing lane closures Tuesday morning has resulted in a fatality.

This happened south of FM 60. DPS said an 18-weheeler struck and SUV.

According to the Snook Volunteer Fire Department, FM 50 is completely shut down in both directions near FM 60.

Snook VFD says the roadway will be closed for an unknown time, and you should avoid the area.

FM 50 just south of the FM 60E intersection. Major MVA. FM 50 is completely shut down in both directions. Avoid the...

Posted by Snook Volunteer Fire Department on Tuesday, August 29, 2023

