Vehicle crash causes lane closures on FM 50 near Snook Tuesday morning

BURLESON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Texas DPS has confirmed a vehicle crash along FM 50 causing lane closures Tuesday morning has resulted in a fatality.

This happened south of FM 60. DPS said an 18-weheeler struck and SUV.

According to the Snook Volunteer Fire Department, FM 50 is completely shut down in both directions near FM 60.

Snook VFD says the roadway will be closed for an unknown time, and you should avoid the area.

FM 50 just south of the FM 60E intersection. Major MVA. FM 50 is completely shut down in both directions. Avoid the... Posted by Snook Volunteer Fire Department on Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.