Walker County Sheriff’s Office investigating missing person death as homicide

WALKER COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - The Walker County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a missing person as a homicide.

On Monday, the Houston Police Department contacted the sheriff’s office about a missing person in the Walker County area. After investigating, the individual was found dead in the 100 block of Pinedale Road.

At this time, the death is being investigated as a homicide.

The sheriff’s office is working in coordination with the Houston Police Department and Texas Rangers.

