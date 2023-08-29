Walker County Sheriff’s Office investigating missing person death as homicide

(MGN)
By Megan Calongne
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALKER COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - The Walker County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a missing person as a homicide.

On Monday, the Houston Police Department contacted the sheriff’s office about a missing person in the Walker County area. After investigating, the individual was found dead in the 100 block of Pinedale Road.

At this time, the death is being investigated as a homicide.

The sheriff’s office is working in coordination with the Houston Police Department and Texas Rangers.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Justin Sanchez, 21, from Houston was identified as the suspect and arrested.
Man killed, woman injured in Sunday morning shooting in Grimes County
The shooting happened near Boulevard Street and Jackson Street.
Bryan police investigating shots fired at house, vehicle
Flames and smoke can be seen coming from the apartment complex on East 29th in Bryan Tuesday...
Bryan fire crews respond to apartment building fire Tuesday, occupants evacuated
Quarterback Conner Weigman named A&M’s starter
Image provided by: The Association of Former Students at Texas A&M
A&M football ticket scammer guilty of identity theft

Latest News

Focus at Four: Mental health expert talks Summer Seasonal Affective Disorder
Fire started around 8 a.m. Tuesday
Bryan Fire Department on scene of fire at apartment complex Tuesday
Caleb Britt joined the Texas Grill Supply to talk tips and recipes for the football season.
Get creative on the grill for gameday
Caleb Britt joined the Texas Grill Supply to talk tips and recipes for the football season.
Get creative on the grill for gameday