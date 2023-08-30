A&M baseball announces dates for fall games

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M Aggies will play a pair of exhibition games to highlight fall camp, including one at Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park, head coach Jim Schlossnagle announced Wednesday.

The Aggies will host Houston Christian on Friday, October 6 at 5 p.m. in a contest the evening prior to Texas A&M’s football game against Alabama.

The Maroon & White will then travel to Houston for a game currently scheduled for 6 p.m. against the Cougars at Schroeder Park on October 20. Admission is free to the game at Blue Bell Park.

The fall games will allow Aggie fans an opportunity to take their first look at the 2024 squad which features 15 returning letterwinners and a host of newcomers.

The Aggies are entering their third season under Schlossnagle. A two-time National Coach of the Year, Schlossnagle led Texas A&M to an SEC Western Division title and the program’s seventh College World Series appearance in 2022.

Last year he directed Texas A&M to the title game of the SEC Tournament before earning a second straight berth in the NCAA Tournament where they advanced to the finals of the Stanford Regional.

