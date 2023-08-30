Bearkats prepare for 2023 season opener against BYU

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - K.C. Keeler and the Sam Houston Bearkats will play their first FBS game on Saturday night as they travel to Provo, Utah, to take on the BYU Cougars.

Week one games are basically foundation setters for the season to see if the work you put in during the off season and during Fall camp was enough and were you able to make the right ‘in-game’ adjustments against your opponent.

Keeler will get an idea of where the Kats are at after Saturday’s opener.

The Bearkats are 20 point underdogs going into Saturday night’s game.

Sam Houston and the Cougars will kick off the season off at 9:15pm. The game will be televised on FS1.

