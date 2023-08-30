Behind the scenes of game day at Texas A&M University

Behind the scenes of game day at Texas A&M University
By Anna Maynard
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 8:21 PM CDT
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Football season begins September 2 at Texas A&M University. It’s all hands on deck to prepare the over 100,000 seats at Kyle Field for an influx of fans.

For the athletics department at Texas A&M, football doesn’t stop when the season ends. Details such as traffic control, concessions, and public safety are planned out months in advance.

The game day efforts extend beyond the stadium’s walls, involving multiple agencies at state, local, and federal levels.

“We have stakeholder meetings that include over a hundred people,” said Steve Miller, Associate Athletic Director for Game Management. “Everybody in this community comes together to make sure that we put on these seven football games.”

The Aggies are taking on the University of New Mexico this Saturday.

