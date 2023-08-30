Brazos Christian volleyball sweeps St. Joseph

Brazos Christian Volleyball team huddle
Brazos Christian Volleyball team huddle(Tyler Shaw)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Aug. 29, 2023
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos Christian volleyball team beat St. Joseph 25-13, 25-28, 25-16 Tuesday night at St. Joseph’s Catholic School Eagle Gym.

The BCS Eagles went on a run in the first set to take a commanding 16-3 lead before St. Joseph fought back to keep things close. Brazos Christian moves to 18-2 on the season.

St. Joseph will travel to the Latexo Tournament on Thursday. Brazos Christian will host Leon on Friday.

