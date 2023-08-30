Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra kicks off ‘Illuminations’ season

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra rings in the 2023-2024 season “Illuminations” this October.

Sandra Castanon, Executive Director of Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra, says the BVSO has been in the Brazos Valley for over 40 years.

“Our orchestra is comprised of professional musicians from all across the world,” said Castanon. “We perform world class music by world renowned composers.”

The first show of the season will feature Spanish Pianist, Martín García.

“[Martín García] won the International Chopin Competition in Poland. He’s a bronze medalist. It will be his debut with BVSO and that’s gonna be very exciting,” said Castanon.

Grammy-nominated guitarists and other musicians from around the world will be featured throughout the season. There will even be a collaboration with our very own Brazos Valley Chorale and the Texas A&M Century Singers.

BVSO will finish off the season with “Music of the Knights,” featuring music of Sir Andrew Lloyd Weber, Sir Elton John, and Sir Paul McCartney will be celebrated during this event.

Castanon says the final event is going to be a joy and she can’t wait to enjoy the trifecta of the knights.

Season tickets and single tickets are on sale now. The first official show of the season will be Oct. 15 at 5 p.m. at the Rudder Theatre Complex.

Purchase season tickets online at or call 979-696-6100. Single ticket purchases can be made here or call 979-845-1234.

Make plans to enjoy a free music event at Century Square on Oct. 8 at 5 p.m. Parking will be free.

