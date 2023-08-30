Czech Museum to mark milestone with Yard Party and Street Dance

CALDWELL, Texas (KBTX) - The Burleson County Czech Heritage Museum is celebrating its 30th anniversary with a Yard Party and Street Dance.

It’s happening Friday, Sept. 8 at the museum grounds on the corner of Shaw and Fawn Streets, which is a block from the square in Caldwell.

A Czech-style dinner will be served at 6:30 p.m. and then a street dance with music by the Ed Kopecky and the Fun Time Polka Band is from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The celebration also kicks off the annual Kolache Festival scheduled for the next day in downtown Caldwell.

If you want dinner, tickets are available from museum members or at the Burleson County Chamber office for $15. There is no charge if you just want to bring your lawn chair and enjoy some great polka music.

The Czech Museum has some major repairs and maintenance needed after a severe thunderstorm took the roof off the historic house museum in June.

The museum is also in need of software and technology to catalog the many artifacts that have been donated over the past 30 years. The museum houses items from local families that represent the Czech culture of immigrant families that settled in Central Texas as well as artifacts and gifts from friends in the Czech Republic.

For more information, check out Burleson County Czech Heritage Museum on Facebook.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.