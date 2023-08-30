ERCOT asking Texans again to conserve energy

AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - ERCOT has once again asked Texans to conserve power Wednesday evening between 6 and 9 p.m.

This is the sixth conservation appeal in the last seven days.

ERCOT said the call for conservation Wednesday is “due to a high level of unexpected thermal generation outages and forecasted low wind generation,” according to a release. This is the same reason given for a conservation appeal issued on Tuesday.

TXANS Update—August 30, 2023: ERCOT has issued a Conservation Appeal for today, Aug. 30, from 6 – 9 p.m. CT. Similar to yesterday, operating reserves are expected to be low in the afternoon and evening due to a high level of unexpected thermal generation outages and forecasted… pic.twitter.com/59bggGTPRj — ERCOT (@ERCOT_ISO) August 30, 2023

