ERCOT asking Texans again to conserve energy

This is the sixth conservation appeal in the last seven days
For the sixth time in seven days ERCOT is asking Texans to cut back on their power use.(ERCOT)
By Alex Egan
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - ERCOT has once again asked Texans to conserve power Wednesday evening between 6 and 9 p.m.

This is the sixth conservation appeal in the last seven days.

ERCOT said the call for conservation Wednesday is “due to a high level of unexpected thermal generation outages and forecasted low wind generation,” according to a release. This is the same reason given for a conservation appeal issued on Tuesday.

For energy-saving tips click here and to track current grid conditions click here.

