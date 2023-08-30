Final open house for Wellborn Community Plan is set for Wednesday

WELLBORN, Texas (KBTX) - The city of College Station is hosting its final open house to discuss its Wellborn Community Plan.

The open house is Wednesday, August 30 at 6:30 p.m. at Wellborn Middle School at 15510 Royder Road.

“At this meeting, you can view the proposed plan goals, actions, and maps, plus learn more about each of the plan’s components. You are encouraged to ask questions and give feedback so we can take steps together to preserve, support, and enhance the Wellborn community,” said Long Range Planning Administrator Alyssa Halle-Schramm.

If you are unable to attend the in-person event, you can view the proposed plan on the project website following the open house.

In September, the plan will go through the formal adoption process with various city boards and City Council.

The final plan adoption is anticipated in early October.

For questions, please contact me at aschramm@cstx.gov or 979-764-3570.

