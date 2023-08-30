Final open house for Wellborn Community Plan is set for Wednesday

The final plan adoption is anticipated in early October.
The open house is Wednesday, August 30 at 6:30 p.m. at Wellborn Middle School at 15510 Royder...
The open house is Wednesday, August 30 at 6:30 p.m. at Wellborn Middle School at 15510 Royder Road.(KBTX)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 7:36 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WELLBORN, Texas (KBTX) - The city of College Station is hosting its final open house to discuss its Wellborn Community Plan.

The open house is Wednesday, August 30 at 6:30 p.m. at Wellborn Middle School at 15510 Royder Road.

“At this meeting, you can view the proposed plan goals, actions, and maps, plus learn more about each of the plan’s components. You are encouraged to ask questions and give feedback so we can take steps together to preserve, support, and enhance the Wellborn community,” said Long Range Planning Administrator Alyssa Halle-Schramm.

If you are unable to attend the in-person event, you can view the proposed plan on the project website following the open house.

In September, the plan will go through the formal adoption process with various city boards and City Council.

The final plan adoption is anticipated in early October.

For questions, please contact me at aschramm@cstx.gov or 979-764-3570.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters were called to the 31Thirty Apartments around 8 a.m. in the 3100 block of E. 29th...
Tenants safely escape fire that engulfed building at Bryan apartment complex
Crews work to clear an 18-wheeler involved in a crash on FM 50 Tuesday morning.
Bryan woman killed in crash on FM 50 in Burleson County
Justin Sanchez, 21, from Houston was identified as the suspect and arrested.
Man killed, woman injured in Sunday morning shooting in Grimes County
The shooting happened near Boulevard Street and Jackson Street.
Bryan police investigating shots fired at house, vehicle
Walker County Sheriff’s Office investigating missing person death as homicide

Latest News

It takes more than a village to make game day at Kyle Field possible.
Behind the scenes of game day at Texas A&M University
The renovated building’s history dates to 1970, when it was constructed as College Station’s...
Ribbon-cutting, tailgate event set for Saturday at new Visit College Station facility
Firefighters were called to the 31Thirty Apartments around 8 a.m. in the 3100 block of E. 29th...
Tenants safely escape fire that engulfed building at Bryan apartment complex
It takes more than a village to make game day at Kyle Field possible.
Behind the scenes of game day at Texas A&M University