Fisher says week 1 games are tricky as No.23 Texas A&M prepares for New Mexico in season opener

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M Football team will open up the 20-23 season Saturday evening at Kyle Field against New Mexico.

The Aggies enter the game as big favorites, but the playing field is leveled a bit because teams don’t really know what to expect in first games.

The transfer portal has complicated things from year to year. Two years ago Danny Gonzales brought his New Mexico Lobos to Kyle Field and suffered a 34-nothing loss.

The Aggies can game plan a little off of what New Mexico did in that game, but personnel changes and Coach Fisher knows trying to guess exactly what they are going to do can be a complete waste of time along with creating some sleepless nights.

“Those things are always for me restless nights, and you try to cover all your bases,” said A&M Head Football Coach Jimbo Fisher.

“Sometimes you go chasing ghost and you’ve got to be really careful. You can mess yourself up. First games are always nerve-racking and that there is no film out there to go off of so they are very challenging,” concluded Fisher.

The current line has the Aggies favored by 38.

As for New Mexico coming back to Kyle Field. Both Coach Fisher and Coach Gonzales have respect for each other in how they run their programs.

Gonzales knows in the back of his mind that his Lobos are big underdogs, but he also sees the game as big chance to grab some headlines if they can pull off a huge upset.

“They are super talented! There is a definite reason that they are talked about as a potential CFP team because they have enough talent. They have had top five recruiting classes the last four years so they have a mast a ton of talent,” said New Mexico Head Football Coach Danny Gonzales.

“It’s an unbelievable opportunity for our football team to go and play against all the guys that you hear about on ESPN and all those things,” concluded Gonzales.

If the Lobos are able to pull off the upset at Kyle Field it will mark the first season opening home loss in Jimbo Fisher’s career.

