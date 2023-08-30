Hurricane Idalia makes landfall in Florida

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A rapid intensification cycle allowed Idalia to strengthen to a Category 4 storm before making landfall in Florida Wednesday morning.

Storm surge up to 16 feet will be possible in an area along the Big Bend region of Florida, which has not seen a major hurricane landfall in recorded history, dating back over 100 years.

Zero Cat. 4-5 #hurricanes on record have been within 100 miles of Idalia's current location. #Idalia has just reached Cat. 4 intensity with max winds of 130 mph. pic.twitter.com/W3TlPY3BOZ — Philip Klotzbach (@philklotzbach) August 30, 2023

Additional rain, wind, and scattered brief tornadoes are likely across a large portion of the Florida Peninsula throughout the day. Idalia will move into Georgia before the end of the day, and drop several inches along the coastline from Georgia to the Carolinas through the end of the week.

The Cedar Key Town Officials have stated over 100 residents are staying on the island to ride out the hurricane. #flwx #idalia #florida #cedarkey — Jack Conklin (@UpstateChaser) August 29, 2023

Significant flooding is occurring in St. Pete Beach. There is 3-4 feet of water on Sunset Way. #Idalia pic.twitter.com/RrGg4iFihb — Pinellas County Sheriff's Office (@SheriffPinellas) August 30, 2023

