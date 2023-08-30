Hurricane Idalia makes landfall in Florida
Storm surge up to 16 feet possible in parts of the Big Bend
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 6:49 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A rapid intensification cycle allowed Idalia to strengthen to a Category 4 storm before making landfall in Florida Wednesday morning.
Storm surge up to 16 feet will be possible in an area along the Big Bend region of Florida, which has not seen a major hurricane landfall in recorded history, dating back over 100 years.
Additional rain, wind, and scattered brief tornadoes are likely across a large portion of the Florida Peninsula throughout the day. Idalia will move into Georgia before the end of the day, and drop several inches along the coastline from Georgia to the Carolinas through the end of the week.
