New bill going into effect Sept. 1 will tax owners of electric vehicles as State seeks to recoup lost tax gas revenue

According to Bell County, there are around 159,000 electric vehicles registered in Texas.
According to Bell County, there are around 159,000 electric vehicles registered in Texas.(Jessica Rajkumar)
By Jessica Rajkumar
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KWTX) -Bill 505 that was created during the 88th legislative session will be in effect September 1st.

The bill is aimed at vehicles that are solely electricity and weigh less than ten thousand pounds.

Taxes on gasoline and diesel fuel are currently used by the state to pay for infrastructure and transportation funds.

According to bell county’s reports there are around 159,000 electric-powered vehicles in the state of Texas, all of which do not currently contribute to the transportation fund.

These new taxes are intended to generate additional money from electric vehicles that do not require fuel.

This new bill, however, does not include electric scooters, mopeds or trucks

Bell county Public Information’s Officer, James Stafford, explains that the new bill is an “opportunity to get the same contributions from drivers” and that it is not meant to “disincentivize moving towards electric vehicles”.

Drivers who own and drive electric vehicles must renew their registration with a $200 annual fee.

New electric vehicles that need to be registered require a $400 one-time fee, in addition to the annual fee.

To start your renewal online, head over to Texas Department of Motor Vehicles or the Texas by Texas (TxT) mobile app or website.

For renewal in person, refer to your local vehicle registration office.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon Bowers of Houston said he was on his phone when his vehicle struck a local father and...
Texting, watching videos while driving lands man in prison for manslaughter
Over the last few weeks, those that rely on the USPS say it’s only getting worse.
USPS delivery and post office concerns being investigated
A tow truck driver helped a motorcyclist remove his bike that was stuck on train tracks with...
Tow truck driver helps pull motorcycle off tracks seconds before train arrives
Crews work to clear an 18-wheeler involved in a crash on FM 50 Tuesday morning.
Bryan woman killed in crash on FM 50 in Burleson County
Lieutenant Bobby Richardson was promoted to Assistant Chief of Police.
Texas A&M University Police Department announces new assistant chief of police

Latest News

Celebrate the Arts
Celebrate the Arts with the Arts Council of the Brazos Valley this October
Proceeds help The Arts Council make the arts accessible to all residents and visitors
Arts Council talks Celebrate the Arts on News 3 at Noon
Thursday Afternoon Weather Update - August 31
Restaurant Report Card: August 31, 2023
Restaurant Report Card: August 31, 2023
Restaurant Report Card: August 31, 2023
Restaurant Report Card: August 31, 2023