New bill requires Texas judges to take domestic violence case training

New bill requires Texas judges to take domestic violence case training
New bill requires Texas judges to take domestic violence case training(KTRE)
By Mariela Gonzalez
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Texas judges will soon be taking new training to equip them to deal with domestic violence cases.

SB 855 will require all state judges to take additional training on topics like human trafficking, child abuse, and available state resources for victims of sexual assault and domestic abuse.

District, appellate, and county court judges will be required to take an hour of training on the topics within a year of taking office.

For judges primarily involved with family law, the bill would require them to take two hours of family violence training every two years.

Before the bill, if cases did not involve domestic violence matters, judges could be exempt from training.

Angelina County district judge Todd Kassaw said the new requirements will benefit everyone involved.

“Even now, there are still things that I’m doing for the first time and so this type of training is very important for somebody like me who’s just becoming a judge, and to be educated and knowledgeable about this sort of conduct and how to recognize it and also how to deal with it,” said Kassaw.

The bill goes into effect Sept. 1.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews work to clear an 18-wheeler involved in a crash on FM 50 Tuesday morning.
Bryan woman killed in crash on FM 50 in Burleson County
Firefighters were called to the 31Thirty Apartments around 8 a.m. in the 3100 block of E. 29th...
Tenants safely escape fire that engulfed building at Bryan apartment complex
Walker County Sheriff’s Office investigating missing person death as homicide
Neighbors and residents gather for prayer Tuesday morning at 31Thirty Apartments in Bryan where...
How you can help those displaced by the Bryan apartment fire
2023 Distinguished Alumni of Texas A&M
Texas A&M selects 2023 Distinguished Alumnus Award honorees

Latest News

Bryan Fire Victims Detail Needed Resources
Tenants who lost belongings in fire say gifts cards, hotel vouchers can help
O.W. Sadberry Sr. Intermediate is officially open for the 2023-2024 school year and the...
Students, faculty, community celebrate Sadberry Intermediate during building dedication
Brandon Bowers of Houston said he was on his phone when his vehicle struck a local father and...
Texting, watching videos while driving lands man in prison for manslaughter
Wednesday Night Weather Update - August 30
school bus generic
U.S. News and World report releases country’s best high schools: Where Brazos Valley schools rank