New space to help community prioritize mental, physical wellness

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It can be hard to prioritize mental and physical health when your priority list seems massive. Now, wellness professionals have come together to create a space that allows people to focus on both. It’s named The Made Well House, and it’s located in Bryan.

The Made Well House is an integrative wellness and holistic counseling provider and the first of its kind in the Brazos Valley, according to the executive director Kasey Van Norman.

“We’re just here to meet a whole need,” Van Norman said. “None of our problems, none of our stress, none of our trials are one-sided. They don’t stem from just one thing.”

Van Norman has a team that consists of licensed counselors, healthcare professionals, personal trainers and nutritionists. She said their goal is to meet the needs of the “whole person.”

“All the providers are under one roof, and we can create this sustainable, lasting, really effective change people are seeking,” Van Norman said.

Along with an office space for all of the wellness professionals, The Made Well House has a courtyard for members to participate in yoga, meditation, stretching and group fitness classes.

The Made Well House has been open for a month but has been 10 years in the making for Van Norman. She was diagnosed with cancer in her 30s but knew true healing would come beyond treating the actual infection.

“I really had to look at everything going on in my life,” Van Norman said. “Where I was holding my stress, all of the unprocessed memories that I had from my own childhood, from my own teenage years that my body was holding.”

Van Norman said she wants to take away the stigma of asking for help. It’s a brave move to seek help from a professional counselor or even a close friend or mentor, according to Van Norman.

“There is value in everything that we’ve been through,” Van Norman said. “There’s no part of our story or life that is not valuable to our healing and to this wellness journey for us.”

It’s located at 107 South Preston Avenue in Bryan.

