No. 2 beats Rudder in 4 sets 25-15, 25-20, 11-25, 25-19

By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 11:07 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Iola Lady Bulldogs improved to 28-1 on the season with a four set win over Rudder 25-15, 25-20, 1-25, 25-19 Tuesday at Rudder High School. Earlier in the evening, Rudder beat Navasota in straight sets 25-18, 25-10, 25-6.

Iola will be in Franklin on Friday while Rudder has a bye and will step back on the court next Tuesday at home against Bryan.

