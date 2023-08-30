Police officer inducted as honorary member of the Federation of Texas A&M University’s Mothers’ club

This week’s first responders salute goes out to Officer Donovan-Murph from the Texas A&M University Police Department.(Texas A&M University Police)
By Katherine Griffith
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 9:37 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - This week’s first responders salute goes out to Officer Donovan-Murph from the Texas A&M University Police Department.

She was recently inducted as an honorary member of the Federation of Texas A&M University’s Mothers’ Club.

University police say she was inducted because of her legacy of caring and significant contributions to the students at Texas A&M.

If you have a first responder who deserves recognition, please send us their information to the First Responders Salute presented by Waltman Grisham. They can be featured on KBTX on Tuesday nights at 10 p.m.

