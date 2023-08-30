Police officer inducted as honorary member of the Federation of Texas A&M University’s Mothers’ club

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - This week’s first responders salute goes out to Officer Donovan-Murph from the Texas A&M University Police Department.

She was recently inducted as an honorary member of the Federation of Texas A&M University’s Mothers’ Club.

University police say she was inducted because of her legacy of caring and significant contributions to the students at Texas A&M.

