Ribbon-cutting, tailgate event set for Saturday at new Visit College Station facility

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Residents and visiting football fans are invited to the grand opening of Visit College Station’s new Visitor Center and event space from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on Saturday at 1207 Texas Ave.

The event is open to the public and also includes the inaugural community tailgate to celebrate the start of football season, with Texas A&M taking on the New Mexico Lobos at 6 p.m. at Kyle Field.

The kickoff event features food, beverages, music, games, and an opportunity for visitors to shop new and exclusive merchandise. The grand opening starts with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony led by the B/CS Chamber of Commerce.

Speakers include Mayor John Nichols, City Manager Bryan Woods, Tourism Manager Jeremiah Cook, and Royce Hickman of the BCS Chamber of Commerce.

The renovated building’s history dates to 1970, when it was constructed as College Station’s first fire station and housed the Police Department. In 1976, the CSPD moved to South Texas Avenue, but the fire station remained in service until 1997.

The city’s Community Services, Human Resources, and Facilities Maintenance departments later occupied the building. In early 2022, construction began on the $4.8 million project to convert the building into offices for the Economic Development and Tourism Department and a visitor center and event space for Visit College Station.

