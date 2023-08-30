Serving up good bull, good tacos for Brazos Valley first responders

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Raging Bull Street Tacos is known for their tacos, quesadillas, and elote, but owner Michael Marks says he wants to be known for more than that.

“We’ve always said that if we can be successful, we want to give back to the community,” Marks said.

The Raging Bull team has a lot of events on the calendar, starting on Friday, Sept. 1, they’re partnering with BCS Together to feed the CPS officers at Scotty’s House.

On Sept. 5, the food truck will be parked at the College Station Police Department giving both lunch and dinner to all off duty and on duty officers.

On Sept. 11, they’ll be feeding the Bryan and College Station Fire Departments delicious breakfast tacos at Kyle Field after the Memorial Climb.

“I love our community. The City of Bryan is phenomenal. The City of College Station is phenomenal. Without them, we wouldn’t be here. We want to share our recipes, our food, because we love to feed people and make them laugh. We want to give back,” Marks said.

The excitement continues through football season as Raging Bull takes on their position as one of the official Local Food Truck Partners of the Aggies.

To find out where the Raging Bull Street Tacos food truck is heading next, follow them on social media here.

