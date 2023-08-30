Silver Taps to honor eight Aggies on Sept. 5

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M University Silver Taps will be held Tuesday, Sept. 5 at 10:30 p.m. to honor the following students:

Lorena Maria Casares, a senior molecular and cell biology major from Round Rock, Texas, who died June 17.

Madison Taylor Dovie Hall, a senior animal science major from Channelview, Texas, who died on April 28.

William “Harrison” Hall, a senior political science major from Dallas, Texas, who died May 1.

Andrew Thomas Henges, a freshman biology major from Beaumont, Texas, who died on April 29.

Samuel Hartsfield Raines Jackson, a junior petroleum engineering major from Dallas, Texas, who died May 18.

Gregory Angus McFarlane Jr., a junior nuclear engineering major from The Woodlands, Texas, who died July 5.

Orion James-Padric Mitchell, a senior psychology major from New Braunfels, Texas, who died July 28.

Luke Anthony Morse, a freshman engineering major from San Antonio, Texas, who died July 8.

The Silver Taps ceremony will be held in the Academic Plaza. To honor the memory of the students, the campus will be darkened at 10:20 p.m. Students, family, and friends will gather in the plaza in front of the Academic Building in silence. At 10:30 p.m., an honor guard from the Ross Volunteer Company will march slowly to the plaza where its members will fire three rifle volleys.

Those who wish to send condolences to the families may send an email to tcsilvertaps@aggienetwork.com, or drop a letter in one of four memorial boxes located in Academic Plaza, the Memorial Student Center 12th Man Hall, on the Quad or in front of the West Campus Dining Facility.

Silver Taps is held on the first Tuesday of each month September through April, if necessary, following a student’s death. It is one of the final tributes held for any current student who has died during the year.

This information was provided by Texas A&M Today.

