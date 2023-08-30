Sponsors, teams needed for Habitat for Humanity Clay Shoot

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Habitat for Humanity, in conjunction with the Evening Lions Club, is hosting a clay shoot on Saturday, Sept. 30, and is in need of sponsors and teams to sign up for the event.

Habitat for Humanity BCS Director of Development Carl Orozco joined First News at Four to give more details on the event.

“It’s a great opportunity for the community to not only serve Habitat, help us with our mission, safe, decent, affordable housing, but also help the College Station Evening Lions Club,” Orozco said.

The clay shoot will take place at the Boswell Porter 4H Shooting Range. The event will start around 8 a.m. and should finish around noon. Participants need to bring their own gun and shotgun shells.

Teams can register here, and sponsorships can be acquired by visiting www.habitatbcs.org.

