Texas A&M volleyball heads to Falcon Invitational

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M volleyball team head to the Falcon Invitational where it will face Wright State, the hosts Bowling Green and Loyola Chicago Aug. 31-Sept. 2, respectively.

In the Aggies (2-0) opening action of the season the squad traveled to the Omaha Invite for a pair of matches. A&M faced the host Mavericks in the first match, claiming head coach Jamie Morrison’s first collegiate head coaching win, 3-1. The Maroon & White doubled down on wins, as they swept Pepperdine, a 2022 NCAA Tournament Team, returning home with a perfect record.

The team shared the offensive responsibilities, with three players recording double-digit kill games. Sophomore Logan Lednicky and freshman Bianna Muoneke recorded over 10 kills in both matches, while graduate Caroline Meuth logged a team season-high 17 kills versus Omaha. The Maroon & White also dominated opponents at the net, with Ital Lopuyo, Ifenna Cos-Okpalla and Morgan Perkins all registering over eight total blocks through the pair of matches.

A&M have played a combined five matches versus the three upcoming opponents. The Aggies have faced Loyola Chicago three times, holding a perfect 3-0 record, with the most recent win coming in 2006. The Maroon & White faced Wright State in 1991, securing the only win in the pair’s history. Bowling Green are the only team at the invitational to claim a win versus A&M, downing the Aggies in 1991 to lead 1-0 in the all-time series.

The Aggies match versus the hosts Bowling Green will air on ESPN+, while their action with Wright State and Loyola Chicago will stream live on YouTube.

All live stats from the invitational can be found on Bowling Green’s website.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.