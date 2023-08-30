Treat of the Day: Lt. Richardson receives promotion at TAMU PD

By Alex Egan
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Lieutenant Bobby Richardson has been promoted to Assistant Chief of Police of the Support Services Division at the Texas A&M Police Department.

Richardson has been employed with UPD for 28 years. A native of Henderson, Texas, Richardson holds a bachelor’s and master’s degree from Texas A&M and a master’s from Sam Houston State.

