University Police Department announces new assistant chief of police

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Lieutenant Bobby Richardson of Texas A&M’s University Police Department was promoted to assistant chief of police, according to the department.

“The University Police Department is pleased to announce that Lieutenant Bobby Richardson has been promoted to assistant chief of police. He will be responsible for the Support Services Division which includes communications, evidence and property, informational technology, special operations, records, personnel, recruiting and training,” a statement from the department said.

Over the years, Richardson garnered multiple awards, including A&M’s Officer of the Year and the Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) Officer of the Year. He attended Texas A&M University where he received multiple degrees, including his Master of Education degree, and a Master of Science degree from Sam Houston State University.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.