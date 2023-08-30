U.S. News and World report releases country’s best high schools: Where Brazos Valley schools rank

By Katherine Griffith
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - U.S. News and World Report have released their newest rankings of the country’s best high schools.

A total of 21 schools from the Brazos Valley made the list.

Bryan Collegiate ranked the highest coming in at 138 in Texas and 1,192 nationally.

A&M Consolidated and College Station High Schools followed behind and were both in the state’s top 200 schools and top 2,000 nationally.

Bryan High School was among the area’s lowest-ranked schools, coming in at 1,132 in Texas and 11,936 nationally.

Hearne, Rudder, Richards and Somerville made the list but were not given a specific ranking.

SchoolTexasNational
Bryan Collegiate1381,192
A&M Consolidated1701,527
College Station1951,894
Franklin3353,734
Mumford4605,335
Brenham6166,519
Anderson-Shiro6617,382
Caldwell7117,814
Iola7267,950
College View8289,009
Madisonville9039,786
Navasota9209,961
Snook9229,987
Burton94110,194
North Zulch94710,194
Normangee1,12411,865
Bryan1,13211,936
HearneNRNR
RudderNRNR
RichardsNRNR
SomervilleNRNR

