U.S. News and World report releases country’s best high schools: Where Brazos Valley schools rank

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - U.S. News and World Report have released their newest rankings of the country’s best high schools.

A total of 21 schools from the Brazos Valley made the list.

Bryan Collegiate ranked the highest coming in at 138 in Texas and 1,192 nationally.

A&M Consolidated and College Station High Schools followed behind and were both in the state’s top 200 schools and top 2,000 nationally.

Bryan High School was among the area’s lowest-ranked schools, coming in at 1,132 in Texas and 11,936 nationally.

Hearne, Rudder, Richards and Somerville made the list but were not given a specific ranking.

School Texas National Bryan Collegiate 138 1,192 A&M Consolidated 170 1,527 College Station 195 1,894 Franklin 335 3,734 Mumford 460 5,335 Brenham 616 6,519 Anderson-Shiro 661 7,382 Caldwell 711 7,814 Iola 726 7,950 College View 828 9,009 Madisonville 903 9,786 Navasota 920 9,961 Snook 922 9,987 Burton 941 10,194 North Zulch 947 10,194 Normangee 1,124 11,865 Bryan 1,132 11,936 Hearne NR NR Rudder NR NR Richards NR NR Somerville NR NR

