U.S. News and World report releases country’s best high schools: Where Brazos Valley schools rank
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - U.S. News and World Report have released their newest rankings of the country’s best high schools.
A total of 21 schools from the Brazos Valley made the list.
Bryan Collegiate ranked the highest coming in at 138 in Texas and 1,192 nationally.
A&M Consolidated and College Station High Schools followed behind and were both in the state’s top 200 schools and top 2,000 nationally.
Bryan High School was among the area’s lowest-ranked schools, coming in at 1,132 in Texas and 11,936 nationally.
Hearne, Rudder, Richards and Somerville made the list but were not given a specific ranking.
|School
|Texas
|National
|Bryan Collegiate
|138
|1,192
|A&M Consolidated
|170
|1,527
|College Station
|195
|1,894
|Franklin
|335
|3,734
|Mumford
|460
|5,335
|Brenham
|616
|6,519
|Anderson-Shiro
|661
|7,382
|Caldwell
|711
|7,814
|Iola
|726
|7,950
|College View
|828
|9,009
|Madisonville
|903
|9,786
|Navasota
|920
|9,961
|Snook
|922
|9,987
|Burton
|941
|10,194
|North Zulch
|947
|10,194
|Normangee
|1,124
|11,865
|Bryan
|1,132
|11,936
|Hearne
|NR
|NR
|Rudder
|NR
|NR
|Richards
|NR
|NR
|Somerville
|NR
|NR
