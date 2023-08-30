USPS delivery and post office concerns being investigated

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station residents have expressed concerns about issues at post offices and receiving mail on time since the U.S. Postal Service consolidated local offices.

Over the last few weeks, those that rely on the USPS say it’s only getting worse.

“I saw a lot of students in line. I didn’t know why, but I saw a lot in line, a lot and there were only two people working the desk,” Linda Harvell, the owner of Texas Trading Post said. “They just have to tell everybody just ‘wait, you’re next, you’re next, you’re next, wait, you’re next.’ Can you imagine the frustration they just deal with all day?”

The Texas Trading Post is an online store that Harvell operates locally out of a warehouse. When it’s time to mail orders, she brings boxes full of merchandise ready to go. But, Harvell says then she’s spending a significant amount of time waiting in line.

Beyond issues at the post office, Harvell says she’s also seeing mail delivery delays to her homes. Sometimes, she says multiple days of mail will show up in a bundle.

“It’s only going to get worse as the city grows,” she said.

At the beginning of the year, USPS announced they are working to consolidate local offices. In a statement in January, they said the reason is to combine and centralize carrier operations with a larger sorting facility nearby. Bryan and College Station were one of the first in the country to shift into this new process starting in February.

KBTX reached out to the post office regarding issues with long waits, damaged mail and mailboxes left open.

" We always want to hear directly from our customers when they have a delivery concern and urge them to contact their local Post Office, call 1-800-ASK-USPS (1-800-275-8777) or visit our website at www.usps.com/help as soon as possible so that the issue can be looked into and addressed promptly.”

KBTX did reach out to the local office Monday morning, but as of Wednesday evening, have not heard back.

Harvell says with the changes in full swing and noticeable issues, community members should do what they can to let USPS know of the inconveniences.

“I would just encourage you to speak up and once again, you go online, USPS.com and there’s contact information. It’s worth five minutes to your time,” she said.

USPS is also investigating damaged mail and mailbox security concerns.

