Brazos Valley YMCA granted approval by executive board

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos Valley YMCA Founder’s Group has been looking for approval to resurrect the organization in the Brazos Valley and now it has the green light.

Wednesday, former College Station Mayor Karl Mooney met with the executive board of the YMCA of Central Texas.

“Now this means that we’ll be able to bring a modern-day YMCA opportunity to all of the Brazos Valley, particularly Bryan/College Station,” said Mooney.

Mooney is serving as chairman of the Brazos Valley YMCA Founders Group. He said the goal is to eventually have multiple locations across the area that could be tailored to serve each community’s specific needs.

“This is a boom, not just for our quality of life, but for our economy as well,” he added.

There will be a needs analysis done by the board to determine major areas of need for the YMCA, like child care and senior health and wellness.

The Founder’s Group will start a fundraising campaign with a goal of $300,000 that will be matched by the YMCA of Central Texas. After that money is raised, staff members including an Executive Director will be hired, and then locations will be determined.

The group has already raised more than $50,000 towards making the Brazos Valley YMCA a reality.

