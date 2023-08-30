Your workouts are sure to be boomin’ at BoomFit

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If you need some extra motivation to get moving, there’s a new gym for you to check out.

BoomFit is expanding to a second location on University Drive in Bryan and the team is ready to welcome you with open arms.

“Anybody who wants to get healthy is welcome. Any age. We start them young. We want to keep you alive. We want to keep you doing the things you love to do. This compliments just about any stage of life that you’re in,” owner, Charlie Lima, said.

At their grand opening on Monday, Sept. 4 from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., you can participate in free workouts, shop local vendors, eat yummy foods, and meet an awesome community.

“Our grand opening is just an opportunity for you to come check out this space, get in a good workout, and interact with our team. We’ve got some really great deals going on. If you really are looking for a place to workout, we’re giving pricing that we’ve never given before, so now is the time to sign up,” Lima said.

Lima says membership is limited, so if you love BoomFit, be sure to sign up and secure your spot as soon as possible.

“We’re all about building better people. That’s the reason we’re opening a new gym. We believe that if you’re exercising, you’re becoming a better version of yourself. I’m committed to that. My team’s committed to that,” Lima said.

