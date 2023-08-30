Your workouts are sure to be boomin’ at BoomFit

THE THR3E(Recurring)
By Abigail Metsch
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If you need some extra motivation to get moving, there’s a new gym for you to check out.

BoomFit is expanding to a second location on University Drive in Bryan and the team is ready to welcome you with open arms.

“Anybody who wants to get healthy is welcome. Any age. We start them young. We want to keep you alive. We want to keep you doing the things you love to do. This compliments just about any stage of life that you’re in,” owner, Charlie Lima, said.

At their grand opening on Monday, Sept. 4 from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., you can participate in free workouts, shop local vendors, eat yummy foods, and meet an awesome community.

“Our grand opening is just an opportunity for you to come check out this space, get in a good workout, and interact with our team. We’ve got some really great deals going on. If you really are looking for a place to workout, we’re giving pricing that we’ve never given before, so now is the time to sign up,” Lima said.

Lima says membership is limited, so if you love BoomFit, be sure to sign up and secure your spot as soon as possible.

“We’re all about building better people. That’s the reason we’re opening a new gym. We believe that if you’re exercising, you’re becoming a better version of yourself. I’m committed to that. My team’s committed to that,” Lima said.

You can learn more about the Grand Opening here.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews work to clear an 18-wheeler involved in a crash on FM 50 Tuesday morning.
Bryan woman killed in crash on FM 50 in Burleson County
Firefighters were called to the 31Thirty Apartments around 8 a.m. in the 3100 block of E. 29th...
Tenants safely escape fire that engulfed building at Bryan apartment complex
Walker County Sheriff’s Office investigating missing person death as homicide
Neighbors and residents gather for prayer Tuesday morning at 31Thirty Apartments in Bryan where...
How you can help those displaced by the Bryan apartment fire
Amtrak train.
North Texas leaders rally for high-speed rail, envisions Bryan-College Station link

Latest News

Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra
Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra kicks off ‘Illuminations’ season
Serving up good bull and good tacos for first responders in the Brazos Valley
Serving up good bull, good tacos for Brazos Valley first responders
THE THR3E(Recurring)
THE THR3E(Recurring) - Brazos Valley Gives
THE THR3E(Recurring)
THE THR3E(Recurring) - BoomFit