Albert Rusnák scores a go-ahead goal in the 90th minute, Sounders beat Austin 2-1

Albert Rusnák scored a go-ahead goal in the 90th minute and the Seattle Sounders beat Austin FC 2-1 to snap a four-game winless streak
Soccer
Soccer(Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV (custom credit) | WAFB)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 12:01 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Albert Rusnák scored a go-ahead goal in the 90th minute and the Seattle Sounders beat Austin FC 2-1 on Wednesday night to snap a four-game winless streak.

Seattle (11-9-7) picked up its first win since topping Vancouver 3-2 on July 8. Austin (9-12-5), which has lost three straight games, is 1-3-2 in six meetings with Seattle.

Jordan Morris scored his team-leading 10th goal of the season to open the scoring in the 48th minute for Seattle. He flicked in a free kick from Nicolás Lodeiro, who became the fifth player in league history with six seasons of 10 or more assists.

Sebastián Driussi tied it a 1-all in the 72nd for Austin by sending home Gyasi Zardes' glancing header.

Seattle returns home to host the Portland Timbers on Saturday. Austin travels to play the New England Revolution on Saturday.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Most Read

Brandon Bowers of Houston said he was on his phone when his vehicle struck a local father and...
Texting, watching videos while driving lands man in prison for manslaughter
Over the last few weeks, those that rely on the USPS say it’s only getting worse.
USPS delivery and post office concerns being investigated
A tow truck driver helped a motorcyclist remove his bike that was stuck on train tracks with...
Tow truck driver helps pull motorcycle off tracks seconds before train arrives
Crews work to clear an 18-wheeler involved in a crash on FM 50 Tuesday morning.
Bryan woman killed in crash on FM 50 in Burleson County
Lieutenant Bobby Richardson was promoted to Assistant Chief of Police.
Texas A&M University Police Department announces new assistant chief of police

Latest News

Rice visits No. 11 Texas to open season in old but lopsided rivalry
The JCPenney sign lights up the entrance to a store in Frisco, Texas, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023....
JCPenney is spending $1 billion on store and online upgrades in latest bid to revive its business
FILE - Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton makes a statement at his office, May 26, 2023, in...
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton pursued perks beyond impeachment allegations, ex-staffers say
FILE - Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, left, arrives at the Collin County Courthouse with...
What to know about the impeachment trial of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton