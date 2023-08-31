A&M Consolidated to host UANL Mexico in home opener Friday at Tiger Field

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The A&M Consolidated Tigers won their season opener last week with a 23-12 road win over Huntsville. The victory was the first for new head coach Brandon Schmidt.

Friday night the Tigers will host Universidad Autonoma De Nuevo Leon in its home opener.

Coach Schmidt was happy with last week’s win, but knows the turnovers and personal fouls need to be eliminated and wants the team compete with a lot more freedom.

“I really I thought we came out a little bit anxious and nervous so I would like to see us come out and play free. Come out and have fun. Not afraid to make a mistake and just go out there and play the game the way it’s supposed to be played,” said A&M Consolidated Head Volleyball Coach Brandon Schmidt.

Kickoff is set for 7pm at Tiger Field.

A year ago the Consol Tigers beat the Tigres out of Mexico 49-13.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.