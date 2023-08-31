A&M opens season at John McKenzie Invitational

FORT WORTH, Texas - The Texas A&M cross country team opens its 2023 campaign Friday at the John McKenzie Invitational held at the home of TCU on the AP Ranch Championships Cross Country Course.

A&M joins five teams at the John McKenzie Invitational, including hosts TCU, ACU, UTA, UNT and Tarleton State. Both squads will run around the 5k course, with the women’s event starting at 7:45 a.m. and the men’s at 8:15 a.m.

“We are excited to mix things up a bit this year,” assistant coach Wendel McRaven said. “Opening at TCU gives us the opportunity to compete in the Dallas Fort Worth area which is something new for us. It will be a short trip for a lot of our family, friends and fans.”

The men’s team return the dynamic duo of Jonathan Chung and Eric Casarez who led the Aggies in postseason action. Chung highlights the group after an NCAA Championships appearance after his sixth-place finish at the NCAA Regional meet. The women’s squad is led by two top-five finishers on the A&M squad at the NCAA Regional last year in Kennady Fontenot and Maddie Livingston.

Fans can follow the action live through Athletic Live.

To learn more about Texas A&M Track & Field/Cross Country, visit 12thMan.com and follow @aggietfxc across all social platforms.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.