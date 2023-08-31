A&M opens season at John McKenzie Invitational

AGGIE CROSS COUNTRY
AGGIE CROSS COUNTRY
By Sam Thornton / Texas A&M Athletic Communications
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WORTH, Texas - The Texas A&M cross country team opens its 2023 campaign Friday at the John McKenzie Invitational held at the home of TCU on the AP Ranch Championships Cross Country Course.

A&M joins five teams at the John McKenzie Invitational, including hosts TCU, ACU, UTA, UNT and Tarleton State. Both squads will run around the 5k course, with the women’s event starting at 7:45 a.m. and the men’s at 8:15 a.m.

“We are excited to mix things up a bit this year,” assistant coach Wendel McRaven said. “Opening at TCU gives us the opportunity to compete in the Dallas Fort Worth area which is something new for us. It will be a short trip for a lot of our family, friends and fans.”

The men’s team return the dynamic duo of Jonathan Chung and Eric Casarez who led the Aggies in postseason action. Chung highlights the group after an NCAA Championships appearance after his sixth-place finish at the NCAA Regional meet. The women’s squad is led by two top-five finishers on the A&M squad at the NCAA Regional last year in Kennady Fontenot and Maddie Livingston.

Fans can follow the action live through Athletic Live.

To learn more about Texas A&M Track & Field/Cross Country, visit 12thMan.com and follow @aggietfxc across all social platforms.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon Bowers of Houston said he was on his phone when his vehicle struck a local father and...
Texting, watching videos while driving lands man in prison for manslaughter
Over the last few weeks, those that rely on the USPS say it’s only getting worse.
USPS delivery and post office concerns being investigated
A tow truck driver helped a motorcyclist remove his bike that was stuck on train tracks with...
Tow truck driver helps pull motorcycle off tracks seconds before train arrives
Crews work to clear an 18-wheeler involved in a crash on FM 50 Tuesday morning.
Bryan woman killed in crash on FM 50 in Burleson County
Lieutenant Bobby Richardson was promoted to Assistant Chief of Police.
Texas A&M University Police Department announces new assistant chief of police

Latest News

Women’s golf set to start season at Carmel Cup
Rangers enter week two seeking first win
Rangers enter week two seeking first win
Bryan Vikings building off week one win
Bryan Vikings building off week one win
A&M Consolidated to host UANL Mexico in home opener Friday at Tiger Field
A&M Consolidated to host UANL Mexico in home opener Friday at Tiger Field