Armed robbers tase, rob man at gunpoint on his front porch, video shows

A doorbell camera shows a man being robbed and attacked outside of his home. (Source: KOMO, RING DOORBELL, FAMILY HANDOUT, CNN, Ring Doorbell/Family Handout)
By Jackie Kent, KOMO
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SEATTLE (KOMO) - Two masked armed robbers recently ambushed a man on the front porch of his home in the Seattle area.

Video from the homeowner’s Ring doorbell captured the frightening moments, showing the men appearing to point a gun at the victim while tasing him.

According to the victim’s wife, thieves got away with a gold chain, a wallet and car keys.

The family believes the suspects had been watching them shop at a nearby shopping center before following them home to their Beacon Hill neighborhood, about a mile and a half away.

The tasing victim’s family worries the suspects may be targeting Asian families coming from the shopping plaza.

This recent incident comes as police are investigating a surge in home invasions in south Seattle where suspects have been robbing vulnerable Asian adults.

Seattle police said it doesn’t appear the tasing incident is connected to the other home invasions.

However, community leaders say property crime and violence toward vulnerable groups are becoming more common.

With the reported lack of police resources, area businesses are relying on each other to deter crime.

