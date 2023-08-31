Capital Farm Credit moving to Viasat building

The company will move their corporate headquarters to College Station
Capital Farm Credit logo
By Emily Daley
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Capital Farm Credit is moving their corporate headquarters to College Station.

According to Oldham Goodwin, the company will relocate from the Wells Fargo building in Bryan to the former Viasat on South Traditions Drive in College Station.

“This new corporate headquarters will grow with us as we continue to serve our borrowers by providing agricultural financing for land loans, operating loans, home loans, equipment loans, and crop insurance,” said Capital Farm President and CEO, Jeff Norte.

The company plans to move by the end of 2024.

