Driver issued citation following rollover crash in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Nobody was seriously injured Thursday morning in a two-vehicle rollover crash.

It happened around 8 a.m. on Briarcrest Drive at Broodmoor Drive.

Police say the driver of a Ford Explorer was turning and failed to yield the right of way to a Dodge pickup truck.

The pickup struck the SUV as a result and the Explorer rolled over onto its top.

Police say the driver of the Explorer was issued a citation for Failure to Yield.

