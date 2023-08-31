Driver issued citation following rollover crash in Bryan

It happened around 8 a.m. on Briarcrest Drive at Broodmoor Drive.
It happened around 8 a.m. on Briarcrest Drive at Broodmoor Drive.
It happened around 8 a.m. on Briarcrest Drive at Broodmoor Drive.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 2:01 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Nobody was seriously injured Thursday morning in a two-vehicle rollover crash.

It happened around 8 a.m. on Briarcrest Drive at Broodmoor Drive.

The story continues below

Police say the driver of a Ford Explorer was turning and failed to yield the right of way to a Dodge pickup truck.

The pickup struck the SUV as a result and the Explorer rolled over onto its top.

Police say the driver of the Explorer was issued a citation for Failure to Yield.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon Bowers of Houston said he was on his phone when his vehicle struck a local father and...
Texting, watching videos while driving lands man in prison for manslaughter
Over the last few weeks, those that rely on the USPS say it’s only getting worse.
USPS delivery and post office concerns being investigated
A tow truck driver helped a motorcyclist remove his bike that was stuck on train tracks with...
Tow truck driver helps pull motorcycle off tracks seconds before train arrives
Crews work to clear an 18-wheeler involved in a crash on FM 50 Tuesday morning.
Bryan woman killed in crash on FM 50 in Burleson County
Lieutenant Bobby Richardson was promoted to Assistant Chief of Police.
Texas A&M University Police Department announces new assistant chief of police

Latest News

It was reported along County Road 118 about 8 miles south of Caldwell.
Firefighters respond to grass fire in Burleson County
It was reported along County Road 118 about 8 miles south of Caldwell.
Firefighters respond to grass fire in Burleson Cou
Celebrate the Arts
Celebrate the Arts with the Arts Council of the Brazos Valley this October
Proceeds help The Arts Council make the arts accessible to all residents and visitors
Arts Council talks Celebrate the Arts on News 3 at Noon