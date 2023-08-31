Driver issued citation following rollover crash in Bryan
It happened around 8 a.m. on Briarcrest Drive at Broodmoor Drive.
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Nobody was seriously injured Thursday morning in a two-vehicle rollover crash.
Police say the driver of a Ford Explorer was turning and failed to yield the right of way to a Dodge pickup truck.
The pickup struck the SUV as a result and the Explorer rolled over onto its top.
Police say the driver of the Explorer was issued a citation for Failure to Yield.
