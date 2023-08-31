From the Ground Up: As drought continues, beef prices stay high

Several factors have led to beef cattle reaching near-record prices this year.
Several factors have led to beef cattle reaching near-record prices this year.(WTVY)
By Ferrill Gibbs
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Several factors led to near-record prices for beef cattle this year.

David Anderson, Professor and Extension Economist With Texas Agrilife Extension Service, noted that in particular, one major culprit has driven up the price across the industry.

“What got us here is what got us here the last time, a drought,” he said. “We’ve actually had some record-high prices. We’ve already hit records, eclipsing a decade ago.”

Not only did this year’s drought play a role in the market fluctuation, but it’s been a widespread, multi-year drought forcing ranchers into what Anderson calls a “tug-of-war” with the market. He added that other factors have affected the industry as well.

“The other thing is economics,” he said. “Our costs are a lot higher. We’ve gone through a period of low prices relative to costs. We’ve gotten to these record-high prices because we have tighter and tighter supplies.”

These pressures include urban sprawl, which along with drought, have reduced the amount of pasture land for beef cattle. All told, he says that some ranchers are forced to reduce their herds.

“We’ve got the same number of heifers in feed lots that we did a year ago,” said Anderson. “So we’re sending more of those heifers to market, rather than holding them back to become cows and rebuild the herd.”

If a rancher does not sell now, he said, a record-high payday could be forgone.

“It really encourages [ranchers] to sell, which is also a market incentive for prices to go up even more.”

Even so, Anderson is optimistic going forward. He said that higher prices are a necessary market correction for the industry.

“I really think there’s a lot of reason for optimism about the cattle market over the next several years, and it starts with high prices. To take advantage of that, it sure needs to rain, and you have to have grass, that’s where it starts. But, I think the combination of some falling costs, falling feed costs and higher prices gives us a chance to begin to really think about expanding.”

“We have a product that’s in demand,” said Anderson. “Consumers like beef, and they continue to buy.”

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon Bowers of Houston said he was on his phone when his vehicle struck a local father and...
Texting, watching videos while driving lands man in prison for manslaughter
Over the last few weeks, those that rely on the USPS say it’s only getting worse.
USPS delivery and post office concerns being investigated
A tow truck driver helped a motorcyclist remove his bike that was stuck on train tracks with...
Tow truck driver helps pull motorcycle off tracks seconds before train arrives
Crews work to clear an 18-wheeler involved in a crash on FM 50 Tuesday morning.
Bryan woman killed in crash on FM 50 in Burleson County
Idalia made landfall as a strong Category 3 storm in the Big Bend of Florida.
Hurricane Idalia makes landfall in Florida

Latest News

Rangers enter week two seeking first win
Rangers enter week two seeking first win
Bryan Vikings building off week one win
Bryan Vikings building off week one win
Hurricane Idalia causes flooding in Cedar Key
Texas A&M Task Force 1 arrives in Florida to help with recovery efforts following Hurricane Idalia
A tow truck driver helped a motorcyclist remove his bike that was stuck on train tracks with...
Tow truck driver helps pull motorcycle off tracks seconds before train arrives