Expert advice for hiring reliable companies to work on your home

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Your home is often your biggest investment, so when it comes to hiring companies to work on your home, you want to go with the best.

“A lot of roofers put roofing first. They’re into the business, that just makes sense. They ask what’s the biggest job? They’re thinking about me, me, me and how much can I make?,” Josh Schulte, Owner of Schulte Roofing, said.

Schulte says at Schulte Roofing, they do things differently.

“We take care of everybody no matter how big their project is or how small their project is. For example, right now we have fall leaves falling down because of the drought and we help people blow out their gutters, simple things like that. So, even the small tasks, we are grateful for that opportunity to go to work,” he said.

According to Schulte, there are risk factors to consider when comparing costs.

“As you look at your numbers, the lower costs typically come from the new roofers, people who are less educated or less experienced and you’re taking a risk. If it’s your home, or your business, or your office, you’re talking about something that covers and protects that meaningful structure. You want to make sure that you go with the right choice and do it the first time. Repairs are much more expensive now than they’ve ever been,” he explained.

Schulte believes it takes up to 20 years to become a “professional” in your field.

“Most people think it only takes about five years to become a professional. In my opinion, it takes at least 20 years to become a professional at anything. It doesn’t matter if you’re talking about football, baseball, fishing, or HVAC, it takes a long time. It also takes a certain level of intensity. You can have two people who do the same thing for 20 years, but one person is not very good at it at the end of 20 years and the other person is really good. It’s the difference in intensity and sincerity,” Schulte said.

Schulte Roofing won several “Best of the Brazos” awards this go-around, and Schulte says he and his team and grateful for every community member who voted for them.

“We’re really grateful for our customers who voted for us. They’re obviously the ones who helped us achieve that. It takes a lot of literal, blood, sweat, and tears for us to earn those titles. We take them very seriously. When we win a title like these, we want to make sure that everybody knows that we appreciate it,” he said.

