Extreme Drought continues for the Brazos Valley

DMA Drought Monitor - August 31
DMA Drought Monitor - August 31(kbtx)
By Berkeley Taylor
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Extreme drought continues to plague the Brazos Valley.

There is good news and bad news that comes with the release of this week’s drought monitor.

Good News: Drought conditions have not worsened from last week.

Bad News: Drought conditions have not improved from last week.

Although a lot of us did manage to see at least some rain last week, it was not nearly enough to alleviate the ongoing drought. At this point, the Brazos Valley would need to receive anywhere from 9-12″ of rain in order to return to “normal” conditions. Unfortunately, there are only very minimal rain chances in the forecast for the upcoming week, so next week’s monitor may reveal areas of exceptional (level 4/4) drought in the Brazos Valley.

ACROSS THE STATE

Texas Drought Monitor - August 31
Texas Drought Monitor - August 31(kbtx)

The statewide drought monitor shows some improvement in South Texas, where Tropical Storm Harold made landfall earlier this month, bringing some much needed rain along with it. As for the rest of the state, conditions look relatively the same, other than the Panhandle, which is now encompassed by abnormally dry conditions.

Here’s to hoping September will be a wetter month than August.

