Firefighters respond to grass fire in Burleson County

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Firefighters in Burleson County responded to a grass fire Thursday afternoon.

It was reported along County Road 118 about 8 miles south of Caldwell.

Caldwell and Deanville firefighters responded to the blaze and arrived in time to stop the progression of the fire as it came within about 20 yards of a home, according to KBTX Storm Tracking Partner Bob Pack who was on the scene.

The fire is now under control.

No word yet on what may have started it.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.