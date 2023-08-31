Make a game plan for Aggie gameday with Brookshire Brothers

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The first Texas A&M football game is only two days away! Whether you’re watching from Kyle Field or from afar, it’s essential to have a plan in place, and Brookshire Brothers makes that easy.

The grocery store is located at 455 George Bush Drive West in College Station and has everything you need to have a smooth gameday experience.

For those watching the game at Kyle Field, the store offers parking for $40. You’ll need to enter the store from George Bush Drive and check in with an attendant who will show you where to park. The attendant will also hand you a $20 Brookshire Brothers voucher for you to use in the store.

The voucher can be used for food, drinks and even gas. In addition, there’s a Texas A&M merchandise area where the voucher can be used. That area has a lot of gameday items including t-shirts, cups, clear bags and plates.

If you’re not attending the game in person, you can watch it at Brookshire Brothers.

“We are the home of the official Aggieland watch party,” the store’s event coordinator Molly Talbott said.

There’s plenty of seating and screens on the store’s second level, there are also a lot of options at the downstairs bar. There are 20 different beers on tap, wine and canned seltzers. The bar also offers pitchers, buckets and flights of beer.

There are two additional bars at the store’s outdoor event space, Stage 12. It’s a family-friendly space with large screens, seating areas, concession stands and yard games.

“You can bring your kids, you can bring your friends, bring anybody,” Talbott said. “Come one, come all.”

To learn more about Brookshire Brothers and its gameday services, click here.

You can also keep up with everything happening at the store on Facebook and Instagram.

