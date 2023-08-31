Off-duty NYC officer shot in alleged road rage incident

An incident in New York City that ended with an off-duty police officer shot in the leg is...
An incident in New York City that ended with an off-duty police officer shot in the leg is being investigated as a case of road rage. Charges are pending against two suspects.(Source: WCBS via CNN)
By WCBS Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (WCBS) - An incident in New York that ended with an off-duty police officer shot in the leg is being investigated as a case of road rage.

Police say the off-duty officer was driving his personal vehicle Wednesday in Queens when he went down a service road that was blocked by a van. The officer was able to get around it, but the vehicles later met up again.

As the off-duty officer and the driver of the minivan exchanged words, another man reportedly walked up and smashed in the officer’s window.

Police say the off-duty officer got out of his car, identified himself and drew his firearm. A struggle ensued, and the officer was shot in the thigh.

Charges are pending against the two men, identified as brothers Edwin Rivera, 32, and Sean Rivera, 27. Both were injured in the incident, with one suffering a gunshot wound to the hand and the other injuring his hand while allegedly breaking the glass.

Police are investigating how the gun was fired and who had control of it at the time.

The wounded officer was treated at a hospital and is said to be “in good spirits.”

Copyright 2023 WCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews work to clear an 18-wheeler involved in a crash on FM 50 Tuesday morning.
Bryan woman killed in crash on FM 50 in Burleson County
Firefighters were called to the 31Thirty Apartments around 8 a.m. in the 3100 block of E. 29th...
Tenants safely escape fire that engulfed building at Bryan apartment complex
Walker County Sheriff’s Office investigating missing person death as homicide
Neighbors and residents gather for prayer Tuesday morning at 31Thirty Apartments in Bryan where...
How you can help those displaced by the Bryan apartment fire
2023 Distinguished Alumni of Texas A&M
Texas A&M selects 2023 Distinguished Alumnus Award honorees

Latest News

Rangers enter week two seeking first win
Rangers enter week two seeking first win
Bryan Vikings building off week one win
Bryan Vikings building off week one win
This aerial photo shows homes surrounded by floodwaters in Steinhatchee, Fla., Wednesday, Aug....
LIVE: Hurricane Idalia hits Florida with 125 mph winds, flooding streets, snapping trees and cutting power
Hurricane Idalia causes flooding in Cedar Key
Texas A&M Task Force 1 arrives in Florida to help with recovery efforts following Hurricane Idalia