Rudder seeking first win of season

Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 8:21 PM CDT
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Rudder is seeking their first win of the season after falling to Willis in the week one opener.

Head Coach Eric Ezar knew Willis was going to be a hard test especially with 10 division one athletes on the roster and the program being two divisions above the Rangers.

The Rangers were able to make big plays on offense and hold Willis scoreless in the second half, but it wasn’t enough for the win.

“A lot of good lessons were learned,” Rudder Head Football Coach Eric Ezar. “I thought our kids were ready to play the game. They were pumped up. I just think there are some things we need to fix and that’s whta we knew non-district games were all about. Once you get that one and it becomes two and becomes three just trying to break it down to get that win and we’re just hoping to get that momentum built.”

Rudder hits the road for a contest against Salado this week.

They lost to Salado last year by only ten points.

