Students, faculty, community celebrate Sadberry Intermediate during building dedication

KBTX News 3 at Six(Recurring)
By Conner Beene
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - O.W. Sadberry Sr. Intermediate is officially open for the 2023-2024 school year and the community celebrated Bryan ISD’s newest campus on Wednesday.

A building dedication for the school brought our Bryan city leaders, Bryan ISD school board leaders, and members of the Sadberry family.

“Children first. That is a real statement. That’s not only something we say but something we actually mean,” said Sadberry Intermediate Principal Alfred Scott. “Seeing the community of Bryan come together for the staff and for the students today meant the world for not only us but all the staff and students involved as well.”

Some students in the inaugural class at Sadberry performed during the event and remarks were made by Bryan ISD Superintendent Ginger Carabine and members of the Sadberry family.

Even though the school just opened, Bryan ISD leaders say they are excited about the future for the students.

“We’re going to be sending out great leaders from this school into the other pathways from our other schools in the district. They’re going to be great community members and we’re just so excited for what lies ahead for these students,” said Bryan ISD school board secretary Felicia Benford.

Sadberry Intermediate is dedicated to the memory of O.W. Sadberry Senior.

Sadberry was the principal at Booker T. Washington Elementary in Bryan from1949-1969.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews work to clear an 18-wheeler involved in a crash on FM 50 Tuesday morning.
Bryan woman killed in crash on FM 50 in Burleson County
Firefighters were called to the 31Thirty Apartments around 8 a.m. in the 3100 block of E. 29th...
Tenants safely escape fire that engulfed building at Bryan apartment complex
Walker County Sheriff’s Office investigating missing person death as homicide
Neighbors and residents gather for prayer Tuesday morning at 31Thirty Apartments in Bryan where...
How you can help those displaced by the Bryan apartment fire
2023 Distinguished Alumni of Texas A&M
Texas A&M selects 2023 Distinguished Alumnus Award honorees

Latest News

Bryan Fire Victims Detail Needed Resources
Tenants who lost belongings in fire say gifts cards, hotel vouchers can help
Brandon Bowers of Houston said he was on his phone when his vehicle struck a local father and...
Texting, watching videos while driving lands man in prison for manslaughter
Wednesday Night Weather Update - August 30
school bus generic
U.S. News and World report releases country’s best high schools: Where Brazos Valley schools rank