Students, faculty, community celebrate Sadberry Intermediate during building dedication

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - O.W. Sadberry Sr. Intermediate is officially open for the 2023-2024 school year and the community celebrated Bryan ISD’s newest campus on Wednesday.

A building dedication for the school brought our Bryan city leaders, Bryan ISD school board leaders, and members of the Sadberry family.

“Children first. That is a real statement. That’s not only something we say but something we actually mean,” said Sadberry Intermediate Principal Alfred Scott. “Seeing the community of Bryan come together for the staff and for the students today meant the world for not only us but all the staff and students involved as well.”

Some students in the inaugural class at Sadberry performed during the event and remarks were made by Bryan ISD Superintendent Ginger Carabine and members of the Sadberry family.

Even though the school just opened, Bryan ISD leaders say they are excited about the future for the students.

“We’re going to be sending out great leaders from this school into the other pathways from our other schools in the district. They’re going to be great community members and we’re just so excited for what lies ahead for these students,” said Bryan ISD school board secretary Felicia Benford.

Sadberry Intermediate is dedicated to the memory of O.W. Sadberry Senior.

Sadberry was the principal at Booker T. Washington Elementary in Bryan from1949-1969.

