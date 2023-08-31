Suspects stole $14K in iPhones from Bellmead Walmart, police say

This couple is accused of stealing $14,000 in iPhones from the Walmart in Bellmead, Texas.
This couple is accused of stealing $14,000 in iPhones from the Walmart in Bellmead, Texas.(Bellmead Police)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BELLMEAD, Texas (KWTX) - Police are asking the public for help identifying a man and a woman who allegedly stole more than $14,000 in iPhones, iWatches, iPods & iPads from the local Walmart.

The robbery happened Aug. 15 shortly after 6 a.m.

The suspects were seen getting into a grey Dodge Durango, without any front or rear plates.

A third suspect was driving the getaway vehicle, police said.

If you have any information regarding this case, please contact Detective Lolmaugh at 254-799-0251.

Please reference case #23-00690.

A glitch in the payroll system for the U.S. Postal Service has up to 45,000 employees wondering...
Postal service workers share concerns over payroll glitch
