Texas A&M Task Force 1 arrives in Florida to help with recovery efforts following Hurricane Idalia

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Texas A&M Task Force 1 responded to Florida as Hurricane Idalia made landfall.

The team specializes in search and rescue and often focuses on what is called “wide area search”.

Director Jeff Saunders says when a natural disaster strikes, calling 911 is not always an option so the team goes door-to-door ensuring no one is inside of homes who may need help or to be evacuated.

“Many of the teammates that are there were part of Hurricane Ian last year so they’ve certainly seen what type of damage comes from a storm surge,” Saunders said. “Two of the K-9 handlers that we have just on this deployment also were just out in Hawaii for the fires that were out there so the team is very experienced. When they left at 3:30 yesterday, they were eager to go and help in whatever way they could.”

Florida officials will determine where help is needed and the team will assist as recovery efforts continue.

Texas A&M Task Force 1 functions as one of the 28 federal teams under FEMA’s National Urban Search and Rescue System and is one of two statewide search and rescue teams under the direction of the TDEM. Florida also has eight teams similar to Texas A&M Task 1 to respond to these types of events.

