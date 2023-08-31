Tow truck driver helps pull motorcycle off tracks seconds before train arrives

Together the two managed to get the bike off the tracks with only 20 seconds to spare before a train came through.
A tow truck driver helped a motorcyclist remove his bike that was stuck on train tracks.
By Rusty Surette
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 9:35 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN, Texas (KBTX) - An incredible moment was caught on a dashboard camera of a tow truck Wednesday evening in Robertson County.

The driver for MARS Towing & Recovery in Bryan had just finished having dinner with family in Hearne when he was dispatched to a service call.

As he was driving along Highway 6 northbound before 8 p.m., Galon said he passed a biker whose motorcycle was stuck on train tracks.

The tow truck’s dashboard camera shows Galon quickly turning around and rushing to help the motorcyclist.

Together the two managed to get the bike off the tracks with only 20 seconds to spare before a train came through.

“It was a close call but I’m glad everyone made it okay,” said Galon.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews work to clear an 18-wheeler involved in a crash on FM 50 Tuesday morning.
Bryan woman killed in crash on FM 50 in Burleson County
Firefighters were called to the 31Thirty Apartments around 8 a.m. in the 3100 block of E. 29th...
Tenants safely escape fire that engulfed building at Bryan apartment complex
Walker County Sheriff’s Office investigating missing person death as homicide
Neighbors and residents gather for prayer Tuesday morning at 31Thirty Apartments in Bryan where...
How you can help those displaced by the Bryan apartment fire
2023 Distinguished Alumni of Texas A&M
Texas A&M selects 2023 Distinguished Alumnus Award honorees

Latest News

Hurricane Idalia causes flooding in Cedar Key
Texas A&M Task Force 1 arrives in Florida to help with recovery efforts following Hurricane Idalia
KBTX News 3 at Ten(Recurring)
Final area-wide open house held as final touches are put on the 10-year Wellborn District Plan
KBTX News 3 at Ten EXTENDED(Recurring)
KBTX News 3 at Ten EXTENDED(Recurring)
KBTX News 3 at Ten(Recurring)
KBTX News 3 at Ten(Recurring)
KBTX News 3 at Ten EXTENDED(Recurring)
KBTX News 3 at Ten EXTENDED(Recurring)