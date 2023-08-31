Tow truck driver helps pull motorcycle off tracks seconds before train arrives

FRANKLIN, Texas (KBTX) - An incredible moment was caught on a dashboard camera of a tow truck Wednesday evening in Robertson County.

The driver for MARS Towing & Recovery in Bryan had just finished having dinner with family in Hearne when he was dispatched to a service call.

As he was driving along Highway 6 northbound before 8 p.m., Galon said he passed a biker whose motorcycle was stuck on train tracks.

The tow truck’s dashboard camera shows Galon quickly turning around and rushing to help the motorcyclist.

Together the two managed to get the bike off the tracks with only 20 seconds to spare before a train came through.

“It was a close call but I’m glad everyone made it okay,” said Galon.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.