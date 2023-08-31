Treat of the Day: Student sleuths solve mystery
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A&M Consolidated High School students in Chad Bronowski’s forensic science class are solving mysteries in their latest lesson.
The CTE students are solving the Case of Camp Clearfield Killings, and given different materials and clues to solve the crime. Just goes to show that education and entertainment can indeed go hand in hand!
