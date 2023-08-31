Troopers respond to motorcycle crash involving deer in Madison County

DPS Troopers investigated a single-vehicle crash on SH 21 in Madison County on Wednesday night.
DPS Troopers investigated a single-vehicle crash on SH 21 in Madison County on Wednesday night.(MGN stock image)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH ZULCH, Texas (KBTX) - DPS Troopers investigated a single-vehicle crash on SH 21 in Madison County on Wednesday night.

The preliminary investigation indicates, that on Aug. 30 at approximately 8:59 p.m., a 2018 Harley Davidson Motorcycle was traveling eastbound and struck a deer in the roadway, said troopers.  

The driver and passenger were ejected off the motorcycle.

The passenger was transported to CHI St. Joseph Regional and treated for her injuries.

The driver was not injured.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon Bowers of Houston said he was on his phone when his vehicle struck a local father and...
Texting, watching videos while driving lands man in prison for manslaughter
Over the last few weeks, those that rely on the USPS say it’s only getting worse.
USPS delivery and post office concerns being investigated
A tow truck driver helped a motorcyclist remove his bike that was stuck on train tracks with...
Tow truck driver helps pull motorcycle off tracks seconds before train arrives
Crews work to clear an 18-wheeler involved in a crash on FM 50 Tuesday morning.
Bryan woman killed in crash on FM 50 in Burleson County
Lieutenant Bobby Richardson was promoted to Assistant Chief of Police.
Texas A&M University Police Department announces new assistant chief of police

Latest News

It happened around 8 a.m. on Briarcrest Drive at Broadmoor Drive.
Driver issued citation following rollover crash in Bryan
Neighbors and residents gather for prayer Tuesday morning at 31Thirty Apartments in Bryan where...
How you can help those displaced by the Bryan apartment fire
It was reported along County Road 118 about 8 miles south of Caldwell.
Firefighters respond to grass fire in Burleson County
It was reported along County Road 118 about 8 miles south of Caldwell.
Firefighters respond to grass fire in Burleson Cou