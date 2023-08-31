Troopers respond to motorcycle crash involving deer in Madison County

NORTH ZULCH, Texas (KBTX) - DPS Troopers investigated a single-vehicle crash on SH 21 in Madison County on Wednesday night.

The preliminary investigation indicates, that on Aug. 30 at approximately 8:59 p.m., a 2018 Harley Davidson Motorcycle was traveling eastbound and struck a deer in the roadway, said troopers.

The driver and passenger were ejected off the motorcycle.

The passenger was transported to CHI St. Joseph Regional and treated for her injuries.

The driver was not injured.

