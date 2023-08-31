Tropical Storm Jose forms in Central Atlantic
Joins both Idalia and Franklin off the east coast
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In the 4am update from the National Hurricane Center Thursday morning, the agency noted the tropical depression had strengthened to tropical storm status. Below is the latest on Jose from the 11am update.
|Maximum Wind Speed
|Central Pressure
|Movement
|Location
|40mph
|1010mb
|North at 7mph
|About 770 miles east of Bermuda
While this storm has intensified to tropical storm status, the agency notes there are no impacts expected to land. In fact, its impact by itself will be very short-lived as this smaller system looks to be brought into the larger flow of Hurricane Franklin sometime on Friday.
The Atlantic is starting to light up with three areas for potential development being monitored. The first of which is just to the west of Jose, while the other two are further in the eastern Atlantic. It is too early to note any potential impacts to the Brazos Valley, but as we approach the climatological peak of the Atlantic Hurricane Season, any activity is worth keeping an eye on.
If you want to track the season along with us, you can using your KBTX 2023 Hurricane Tracking Chart.
