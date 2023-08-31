Tropical Storm Jose forms in Central Atlantic

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In the 4am update from the National Hurricane Center Thursday morning, the agency noted the tropical depression had strengthened to tropical storm status. Below is the latest on Jose from the 11am update.

Maximum Wind Speed Central Pressure Movement Location 40mph 1010mb North at 7mph About 770 miles east of Bermuda

No impacts to land are expected with Tropical Storm Jose (KBTX)

While this storm has intensified to tropical storm status, the agency notes there are no impacts expected to land. In fact, its impact by itself will be very short-lived as this smaller system looks to be brought into the larger flow of Hurricane Franklin sometime on Friday.

An acceleration toward the north is expected during the next day or so as the small system gets caught in the broader cyclonic circulation associated with Hurricane Franklin. Deep-layer shear is forecast to increase over Jose as it accelerates northward toward Franklin, but Jose appears likely to maintain some tropical-storm-force winds in its eastern semicircle due to its faster northward motion.

The Atlantic is starting to light up with three areas for potential development being monitored. The first of which is just to the west of Jose, while the other two are further in the eastern Atlantic. It is too early to note any potential impacts to the Brazos Valley, but as we approach the climatological peak of the Atlantic Hurricane Season, any activity is worth keeping an eye on.

If you want to track the season along with us, you can using your KBTX 2023 Hurricane Tracking Chart.

