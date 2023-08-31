United Way raises over $125,000 at Campaign Kickoff Tailgate

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - United Way of the Brazos Valley raised over $125,000 of their $1.7 million goal at the annual Campaign Kickoff Tailgate.

Their event, emceed by KBTX’s Karla Castillo, featured a live auction, games and a visit from Aggie Yell Leaders.

The funds raised will be used to address essential needs of residents in the Brazos Valley.

The organization also plans to award over $350,000 in grants to 28 local nonprofit agencies between now and 2024.

