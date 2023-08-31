Vikings looking to build off 1-0 start

Bryan Vikings football logo
Bryan Vikings football logo(KBTX)
By Nicole Griffith
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 8:02 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Vikings are starting the season in the win column after their 21-6 victory over Waller on the road.

The Vikings started the game slow. They only led by one score, 7-0, at half and 7-6 entering the 4th quarter.

Head Coach Ricky Tullos saidhe’s proud of how his team fared opening the season in a tough environment.

“Not playing the cleanest that we wanted but just continued to battle and we stayed resilient,” Bryan Head Coach Ricky Tullos said. “Adversity was in our face and we just kept battling and gave ourselves a chance. In the second half we started to play better. We put our self in a position to go get a win.”

Bryan returns to Merrill Green Stadium this Friday for their home opener against Huntsville.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews work to clear an 18-wheeler involved in a crash on FM 50 Tuesday morning.
Bryan woman killed in crash on FM 50 in Burleson County
Firefighters were called to the 31Thirty Apartments around 8 a.m. in the 3100 block of E. 29th...
Tenants safely escape fire that engulfed building at Bryan apartment complex
Walker County Sheriff’s Office investigating missing person death as homicide
Neighbors and residents gather for prayer Tuesday morning at 31Thirty Apartments in Bryan where...
How you can help those displaced by the Bryan apartment fire
2023 Distinguished Alumni of Texas A&M
Texas A&M selects 2023 Distinguished Alumnus Award honorees

Latest News

Consol Tigers logo
A&M Consolidated to host UANL Mexico in home opener Friday at Tiger Field
Rudder seeking first win of season
New Mexico vs Texas A&M Aggies football
Fisher says week 1 games are tricky as No.23 Texas A&M prepares for New Mexico in season opener
Texas A&M Volleyball
Texas A&M volleyball heads to Falcon Invitational