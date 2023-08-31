Vikings looking to build off 1-0 start

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Vikings are starting the season in the win column after their 21-6 victory over Waller on the road.

The Vikings started the game slow. They only led by one score, 7-0, at half and 7-6 entering the 4th quarter.

Head Coach Ricky Tullos saidhe’s proud of how his team fared opening the season in a tough environment.

“Not playing the cleanest that we wanted but just continued to battle and we stayed resilient,” Bryan Head Coach Ricky Tullos said. “Adversity was in our face and we just kept battling and gave ourselves a chance. In the second half we started to play better. We put our self in a position to go get a win.”

Bryan returns to Merrill Green Stadium this Friday for their home opener against Huntsville.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.